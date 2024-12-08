Royal Voluntary Service: Charity offering free Christmas meal for the elderly at Batley Lunch Club
As part of its national campaign to ensure that older and more vulnerable members of the community don’t spend Christmas alone this festive period, the charity is putting on the free lunch on Thursday, December 19.
The event at Batley Community Centre is one of over 70 similar lunches that the Royal Voluntary Service is holding across Britain this Christmas, aiming to spread joy by creating local gatherings where people can come together to experience companionship and celebration.
The Royal Voluntary Service’s Festive Spread campaign is raising funds to enable volunteers to bring Christmas joy to as many people as possible, including those who may be spending the season alone.
The charity’s director of Health and Community, Steve Amos, said: “We understand how difficult this time of the year is for those who feel alone, and we want to make sure that everyone has the chance to celebrate no matter their circumstances.
“We’re looking forward to opening our doors to the community and making this holiday season a little brighter for those who need it most. Everyone is welcome to come along and help spread some festive joy.”
Booking is required to attend the free festive lunch, and limited tickets are still available. Those looking to find out more and reserve a space can visit: royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk
To help ensure that no one is left celebrating Christmas alone and to join Royal Voluntary Service in spreading joy and connection this holiday season, visit: give.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/christmasgifts