Royal Mail announce final date to post Christmas cards and gifts to avoid disappointment amid postal strikes
Friday, December 16, is the latest recommended day to post cards and gifts 1st Class for them to arrive by Christmas.
Communication Workers Union (CWU) industrial action means that December 16, is now the final chance to post Christmas gifts and cards in time for the big day, with the deadline for 2nd Class deliveries having already passed.
Despite this, the Post Office is recommending that customers visit branches ahead of the Friday deadline, as this could help minimise the risk of gifts getting caught in potential delays resulting from strike action, whilst also avoiding the Christmas rush.
However, customers unable to visit a Post Office branch by Friday are in luck, as you can still use Royal Mail’s Special Delivery Guaranteed Service until Wednesday, December 21, to ensure cards and gifts arrive before Christmas Day.
Laura Joseph, Post Office customer experience director said: “Royal Mail has brought forward the last recommended posting dates for many of its services.
“As a result, Friday, December 16, is now likely to be even busier in Post Office branches as customers race to ensure cards and gifts arrive for Christmas Day.
“As soon as you've got your parcels ready to go, get them in the post – many Post Office branches are open long hours, and some are open seven days a week so pop into your local branch and get your gifts sent in time for Christmas.”