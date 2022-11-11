The Women in War figure has been donated to the site thanks to local home builder, Barratt Developments Yorkshire West.

The housing firm displayed the iconic female figures at ten of its developments across West and South Yorkshire on the anniversary of VE Day in May, including its Barratt Homes development in Dewsbury at Lockwood Fields.

Following previous activities to support the Royal British Legion, the charity asked Barratt Developments if it could replicate the look by displaying the commemorative war figure at the Dewsbury branch.

Glyn Froggett, chairman of Dewsbury Royal British Legion, said: “We’re excited to have the historic female war figure at our site.

“With the donation from Barratt Developments Yorkshire West, we will be able to honour servicewomen not just on Armistice Day but all year round.”

The development firm also supports veterans through its Armed Forces Transition Programme which helps veterans secure a new role within the construction industry through training and development in just 12 months.

Sam Wood, Sales Director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire West, added: “We’re so pleased one of our Women in War figures is going to the Royal British Legion in Dewsbury.

