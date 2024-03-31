Route 62 Bikers deliver early Easter treats to Hartshead and Roberttown care homes

Residents at care homes in Hartshead and Roberttown were treated to some early Easter gifts when the Route 62 Bikers dropped in on their Easter Egg Motorbike Run.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 31st Mar 2024, 15:00 BST
Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with the Route 62 Bikers who surprised residents at two care homes in Hartshead and Roberttown with some early Easter treats.Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with the Route 62 Bikers who surprised residents at two care homes in Hartshead and Roberttown with some early Easter treats.
The Liversedge-based bikers set off from Wilton Park in Batley for a tour of North Kirklees, stopping to chat to residents before handing out chocolate eggs at Hartshead Manor Care Home and Roberttown Care Home - with their Easter Bunny helmets and costumes turning heads along the way.

It was the latest community ride by the popular group, which was formed two years ago to help raise money for the Get Beau to Sloan campaign.

Kim Leadbeater, MP for Batley and Spen, who was there to help give them an enthusiastic send off ahead of their journey, said:

“I’m always proud to support the Route 62 Bikers. They always go the extra mile – or more – to bring cheer to the local community.

“The care homes said how much their efforts made residents feel happy.

"It’s a big thank you to everyone who took part or donated eggs.”

