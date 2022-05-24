Rollout of full fibre broadband continues in Dewsbury, Birstall and Mirfield

The Roberts family are among the first users to benefit from CityFibre’s full fibre rollout in North Kirklees.

CityFibre has now made the majority of homes in Birstall, Birkenshaw and Thornhill Lees “ready for service”, which means residents can now choose to connect to full fibre-enabled broadband services.

In North Kirklees, customers can sign up to UK launch partner, Vodafone, on selected Vodafone Pro Broadband plans, with other providers expected to join the network soon.

The rollout is also progressing into new areas, with construction now underway in Mirfield.

Once the town-wide rollout reaches completion in 2023, almost every home and business locally will have access to full fibre services from a choice of internet service providers.

Stephen Moore, CityFibre’s area manager for Kirklees, said: “We’re thrilled to see more Kirklees residents finally being able to access gigabit speed services in previously poorly served areas.

“This is vital for delivering our digital ambition and future-proofing Kirklees’ digital infrastructure for decades to come.

“Residents and businesses with access to the services have the potential to benefit a great deal from the improvements.”

North Kirklees is one of a growing number of locations in the UK to benefit from CityFibre’s four billion pound Gigabit City investment programme which will bring new and better broadband infrastructure within reach of up to eight million homes and businesses nationwide.

In North Kirklees alone, CityFibre is investing £40million to make it one of the world’s best digitally connected communities.

Coun Shabir Pandor, Leader of Kirklees Council, said: “It’s great to see CityFibre’s full fibre network now reaching more homes and businesses in West Yorkshire.

“Large areas of Batley, Birstall, Spen Valley, Dewsbury, Mirfield and other areas have long suffered with poor internet speeds that have set them back compared to neighbours.

“This next generation ultra-reliable digital infrastructure is vital for living and working today so it’s crucial everyone has the same opportunities and choices that full fibre brings.”

Unlike copper-based “fibre broadband” services available today, full fibre networks use 100 per cent fibre optic cables to carry data at lightning speed all the way from the home to the point of connection.

This gives users consistently faster speeds for upload and download - up to 1,000 Mbps - near limitless bandwidth so everyone at home can work, study, stream or game simultaneously, while providing connectivity users can depend on.

Construction is being delivered by the makehappen Group on behalf of CityFibre.

The team is using a range of construction methods while working in close partnership with Kirklees Council and local communities to deliver a fast rollout while managing potential disruption.