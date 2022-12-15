This year marks 20 years since Derek Heighe first created a Christmas wonderland at his semi-detached home on Robin Royd Avenue, Mirfield.

Despite spiralling energy costs, Derek didn’t want to let people down this year and after much thought and consideration decided to bite the bullet and ‘go ahead with it’.

This decision was highly influenced by the community and the vital funds the light show raises each year for The Kirkwood.

Derek Highe outside his home on Robin Royd Avenue, Mirfield.

Since he started lighting up his home for Christmas in 2002, Derek has raised an incredible £74,000 for charity, the vast majority of it for the Dalton-based hospice.

Derek said: “It was a big decision that me and my wife talked about for a long time before we did it, but because of how much it means to everybody and the amount of money that we raise, we decided to go ahead with it.

“It takes us six weeks to put them up and we do a different theme every year now.

“I've always said that in early October when I get up on the roof that you have to enjoy doing it because it is time consuming - but I do enjoy it.

Over the years Derek's light show has raised over £74,000 for charity.

“It makes all the hard work worthwhile when you see the faces of the young people and adults who obviously enjoy it as well.”

Derek has always paid for the electricity costs and expenses himself but this year his supporters say they want to help him.

Derek continued to say: “I’ve never dared work out how much the electricity costs and I certainly didn’t want to think about that this year.

“People have suggested that they will donate separately towards the cost of the electricity

The light's are on daily between 4.30pm and 9.30pm.

“I can only say that we didn't start out wanting that, it's just something that some people have suggested.

“Again, It shows you how much it means now to so many people and that they want it to go on.”

Derek would like to thank his friends Nigel, Andy and Ian, his wife Joy and Ravensthorpe-based Shire Beds, Capri restaurants in Mirfield and Horbury Bridge for their support.

He also added: “There wouldn’t be anything without the good people of Mirfield and surrounding areas coming to see them, they are the backbone of what we do.

“I know times are hard, but it means alot to Kirkwood and they do such an amazing job at such a sad time in people’s lives.

“If we can continue to support them and have some Christmas cheer then long may it continue.”

One local family who visits the light show every year said: “It’s amazing and it's so magical for the children.

“It’s a nice feature for the local community as well. We drive past everyday and we are always amazed even though we have seen it like ten times!”

The lights are on everyday from 4.30pm until 9.30pm, with a ‘Spectacular Light Show’ playing every hour, on the hour.

Santa will also be paying a visit to Robin Royd Christmas lights between 5pm until 6pm on Christmas Eve.

People visiting the lights are advised to go on foot if possible and be considerate of neighbours when parking, even for a short time.

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/page/robinroyd22

