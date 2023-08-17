The event at the Kings Croft Hotel on Sunday, August 20, will include live music, a barbecue, pizzas, giant inflatables and lots more – all to raise funds for Rob’s personal trust.

There will be music, stalls, hog roast, rides, Disney princesses, fancy dress for children, raffles, tombolas and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob and his wife, Lindsey, are expected to attend the event.

Rob Burrow with his great friend and supporter, Kevin Sinfield.

In a video message, the former rugby league player said: “Hi everyone, it is Rob Burrow. I just wanted to say that I am really looking forward to the friendship day at the Kings Croft hotel in Pontefract this coming Sunday. I look forward to seeing you there.”

And writing on Rob and Lindsey’s joint Facebook page, the couple said: “This is going to be such a brilliant day.”

Organiser of the event, Ian Hannon, welcomes everyone to come to the event in support of Rob, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in December 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, Rob and his family have been fierce fundraisers and campaigners for research, support and treatment for the condition, and were featured in the BBC documentary, Rob Burrow: Living with MND, earlier this year.

The fundraiser is in aid of Rob Burrow.

There will also be a professional firework display for the finale along with an ABBA tribute at the event.

Ian said: “When Kevin Sinfield carried Rob over the line at the end of the marathon he said the marathon was a celebration of friendship.

“And my brain went ‘ping’. Why can’t we get everyone in the local community to celebrate old and new friendships?”

Rob Burrow and his wife, Lindsey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian, who has already seen success with his “An Evening With Gazza” at the hotel in May, added: “The above is all 100 per cent confirmed and is still growing.

"Everyone has donated their own time to the above and this is a sign of the local community coming together to support Rob Burrow and his amazing family."

Tickets are available at the Kings Croft Hotel, Let’s Get Lathered, SewSusieBloom, Knottla Munch Box or by visiting the Friendship Day Facebook page here.