Roadworks set to start on Wakefield Road in Dewsbury

There will be nearly four months of roadworks on Wakefield Road in Dewsbury starting tomorrow (Friday) for repairs to more than two kilometres of gas mains.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN), who are carrying out the work, are spending £450,000 on the repairs, which will take place from 7pm on July 19 to Friday, November 8.

Road closures will be in place on Bywell Road at the junction of Wakefield Road and Syke Lane at the junction with Wakefield Road, from 7pm on July 19 to August 18.

Chris Nevison, NGN Business Lead for Pennines, said: “After safety, minimising the impact of road works on our customers is our top priority.

“We have worked closely with Kirklees Council to plan these works during the school summer holidays when traffic is lighter, to minimise the impact on commuters.

“We would like to thank all our customers for their patience whilst we carry out this essential project, and apologise for any inconvenience the works may cause as we look to complete them as safely and quickly as possible.”