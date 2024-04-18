The site of the improvement works

Kirklees Council and National Highways are working in collaboration on the road improvement scheme, which starts on Monday, April 29 is expected to take around 22 weeks.

It includes adding an additional lane to the carriageway, increasing the existing carriageway from two lanes to three, new streetlighting and creating a safe crossing area for pedestrians.

David Shepherd, Strategic Director for Growth and Regeneration said: “We understand that this is a lengthy disruption and with it comes additional congestion, but the upgrading of this roundabout, once complete, will reduce congestion, improve safety and create more reliable journeys, implementing a long term positive impact on traffic management flow in and around the area.

“I would like to thank everyone in advance who may be affected by the road closures, for their patience and understanding whilst these important works are carried out.”

Throughout the operational period, there will be variations in road closures and traffic management as the development progresses through different stages.

The first two weeks of work are programmed overnight to help to minimise initial traffic disruption, with lane closures from 8pm until 6am Monday to Friday whilst Northern Power Grid lay new cables to support the carriageway widening.

From 21 May, British Telecom (BT) will access the area for two weeks and will introduce 24-hour lane closures. Following this work, the remaining carriageway widening will be carried out and all work is expected to be completed towards the end of September 2024.

Any noisy operational work should be completed by midnight, and weekend work is not expected but is possible if at any point the program is unexpectedly delayed. If this happens, advance notice will be given to residents and businesses in the area.

Digital Variable Messaging Signs (VMS) will be in place in advance of the works starting, displaying details of important information. Signed diversion routes for traffic will be in place.