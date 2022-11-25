The MP for Batley and Spen led the day of action on Friday, November 18, as part of Road Safety Week, and was in response to the many calls and emails received by her constituency office.

Ms Leadbeater said: “The vast majority of people agree we have to work together to get the message across that those drivers who put others at risk by their selfish behaviour need to change and, if they don’t, they run the real risk of being stopped, fined or even disqualified.”

The Labour MP was out from mid-afternoon until late in the evening spending time on some of Batley’s road where offending is most often reported, including Commercial Street, Market Place, Healey Lane, Carlinghow Lane and White Lee Road.

Kim Leadbeater has praised the police, fire service and Kirklees Council after a joint operation to tackle speeding drivers, unlicensed taxis, and dangerous pavement parking in Batley.

The crackdown resulted in 18 prosecutions for offences including vehicle defects, illegal number plates, and possession of drugs with intent to supply. A taxi licence was stopped and a vehicle was taken off the road for breaching licensing conditions.

A concerted focus on pavement parking in Batley was particularly well received with officers, with Ms Leadbeater adding: “I have spent a lot of time working on ways to address road safety issues and I am committed to doing whatever is necessary to make Batley a great place to live, work and visit.

“Most of the people I spoke to were grateful to see action being taken. Unfortunately, the police and council are working with ever-decreasing resources due to budget cuts, but I hope that by showing this very visible presence we sent a clear message that dangerous and inconsiderate use of our roads will not be tolerated.

“I’m grateful to all the officers and everyone who took part. For me there is no greater priority than keeping our community safe.”

Road Safety Week is the biggest annual road safety campaign run by the charity Brake.