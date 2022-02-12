Rise in visits to A&E at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals Trust in January

NHS England figures show 20,146 patients visited A&E at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust in January

NHS England figures show 20,146 patients visited A&E at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which among others runs Dewsbury and District Hospital - in January.

That was a rise of one per cent on the 19,895 visits recorded during December, and 35 per cent more than the 14,882 patients seen in January 2021.

The figures show attendances were below the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in January 2020, there were 21,837 visits to A&E at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals.

The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 19 per cent were via minor injury units.

Across England, A&E departments received 1.9 million visits last month.

That was in line with December, but 43 per cent more than the 1.3 million seen during January 2021.

At Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust in January there were 168 booked appointments, up from 154 in December.

A total of 1,652 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – eight per cent of patients.