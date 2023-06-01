The Phone Box Gallery in the town centre has been created by Abigail Barker and commissioned by Creative Scene, an arts organisation dedicated to fostering creativity and “cultural engagement” in Kirklees.

Seasons in a Box is a four-part series of exhibitions that will be displayed at The Phone Box Gallery over the course of the year.

Co-created with the Heckmondwike community, the four exhibitions will celebrate the spirit of the four seasons.

Former telephone boxes in the centre of Heckmondwike which are now used as a gallery by Creative Scene. Liversedge based artist Abigail Barker and Kyle Sanderson, learning and behaviour support worker at Brian Jackson college in Heckmondwike who worked with students to produce the mosaics.

The first in a four-part series, Spring, is under way.

As part of the Spring exhibition, Liversedge-based mosaic artist Ms Barker collaborated with students from Brian Jackson College in Heckmondwike, to create a living garden, complete with butterflies and tall sunflowers.

Visitors are now greeted by an explosion of colours, hopefulness, and life from the once utilitarian phone boxes, bringing great joy to the local community.

Pam Lonsdale, a member of Keep Hecky Tidy, said “Myself and the other members of Keep Hecky Tidy are so proud of the Phone Box Project which has only been made possible with the support of other local organisations and PPG who sponsored the renovation.

"Through the collaboration with Creative Scene we hope to continue to brighten up a part of Heckmondwike with a year long exhibition programme showcasing new work from local schools and groups over the four seasons.

"Our initial exhibitions in the boxes have generated a lot of positive feedback and we hope to build on this during 2023 and beyond.”

Viewers are welcome to view Seasons in a Box at The Phone Box Gallery in Heckmondwike town centre from now until mid-August.

For more information about Seasons in a Box and Creative Scene's ongoing projects, visit www.creativescene.org.uk.

