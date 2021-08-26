Riders invited to join fundraising event in memory of Mirfield cyclist Ash Raine

Ash Raine with his wife Alex

Self-employed electrician Ash, who lived in Upper Hopton, died of the asbestos-related cancer mesothelioma. It was his last wish that funds be raised in his memory for Mesothelioma UK.

Since his death, £6,000 has been raised in his name.

Ash, married to Alex, was a big Huddersfield Town fan and took part in several of the club’s Pedal for Pounds fundraising bike rides.

Now friends have organised Ash Raine’s Smile Awhile Bike Ride on Saturday, September 4.

The 30-mile ride will set off from the Croft House community centre in Jackroyd Lane, Upper Hopton and take in some of Ash’s favourite places.

Ash, who grew up in Batley, was a member of the cycling club Huddersfield Star Wheelers and he and Alex ran a group called the Steady Eddies.

One of the organisers of the ride, Paul Rhys-Vivian, paid tribute to Ash and said: “In true Terrier style, Ash showed such courage and bravery and was a real inspiration to all who knew him.

"Ash left a smile in everybody’s hearts and will always be remembered as kind, cheeky, funny and selfless. Ash’s wish was to raise money for Mesothelioma UK in his memory.”

Riders of all abilities over the age of 16 are welcome to take part and must meet at Croft House at 9am.

Riders will be put into teams of 10. Each team will be captained by two experienced riders and - in true Ash spirit - a team must start together and finish together.

For health and safety, teams will depart in 10-minute intervals and must be registered before the day.

Entry fee is £20 and will include a t-shirt, support vehicle and half way and finish line refreshments. Croft House will also be serving refreshments throughout the day for non-riders and supporters.