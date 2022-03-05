Revealed: The ten most expensive streets to buy homes in Batley and Birstall

The data was based on property sales over the past five years

Home sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2016 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the WF17 postcode.

These are the ten most expensive streets in Batley and Birstall, according to the data:

Heaton Road, Batley - £577,714.

Old Hall Road, Batley - £510,833.

Grosvenor Road, Batley - £510,812.

Woodlands Road, Batley - £501,666.

The Mount, Birstall - £447,987.

Hollybank Avenue, Batley - £425,333.

Carlinghow Hill, Batley - £413,500.

Woodlands Road, Batley - £362,491.

Bradford Road, Birstall - £342,075.

Linefield Road, Batley - £320,500.

In contrast, these are the ten least expensive streets in Batley and Birstall:

Commonside, Batley - £50,833.

Bond Street, Batley - £52,750.

The Crossings, Batley - £56,666.

Nab Lane, Birstall - £58,000.

Howard Street, Batley - £58,000.

Healey Lane, Batley - £61,375.

Wensleydale Parade, Batley - £63,062.

Carlinghow Lane, Batley - £64,000.

Ealand Road, Batley - £64,600.

Maxwell Avenue, Batley - £64,666.

Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.