Revealed: The ten most expensive streets to buy homes in Batley and Birstall
Analysis of property sales over the last five years has revealed the most expensive - and most affordable - streets in Batley and Birstall.
Home sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2016 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the WF17 postcode.
These are the ten most expensive streets in Batley and Birstall, according to the data:
Heaton Road, Batley - £577,714.
Old Hall Road, Batley - £510,833.
Grosvenor Road, Batley - £510,812.
Woodlands Road, Batley - £501,666.
The Mount, Birstall - £447,987.
Hollybank Avenue, Batley - £425,333.
Carlinghow Hill, Batley - £413,500.
Woodlands Road, Batley - £362,491.
Bradford Road, Birstall - £342,075.
Linefield Road, Batley - £320,500.
In contrast, these are the ten least expensive streets in Batley and Birstall:
Commonside, Batley - £50,833.
Bond Street, Batley - £52,750.
The Crossings, Batley - £56,666.
Nab Lane, Birstall - £58,000.
Howard Street, Batley - £58,000.
Healey Lane, Batley - £61,375.
Wensleydale Parade, Batley - £63,062.
Carlinghow Lane, Batley - £64,000.
Ealand Road, Batley - £64,600.
Maxwell Avenue, Batley - £64,666.
Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.
“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Sunny Bank Woods (WF17) sold for £750,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £32,000 and under on Rink Parade (WF17), Wellington Street (WF17) and Bond Street (WF17).”