Revealed: The ten most expensive streets for buying homes in Dewsbury
Analysis of property sales over the last five years has revealed the most expensive - and most affordable - streets in Dewsbury
Home sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2016 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the WF12 and WF13 postcodes.
These are the ten most expensive streets in Dewsbury, according to the data:
High Meadows, Thornhill - £485,000.
Church Lane, Thornhill - £462,666.
Howroyd Lane, Whitley - £458,125.
Daleside, Dewsbury - £404,731.
Briestfield Road, Briestfield - £375,200.
Low Road, Thornhill - £364,368.
Foxroyd Lane, Dewsbury - £358,600.
Ennerdale Road, Dewsbury - £344,000.
Briestfield Road, Dewsbury - £341,421
Oxford Road, Dewsbury - £328,333.
In contrast, here are the ten least expensive streets in Dewsbury:
Walker Street, Thornhill Lees - £54,250.
Lees Hall Road, Dewsbury - £54,333.
Dewsbury Gate Road, Dewsbury - £60,750.
Hillary Street, Dewsbury - £61,000.
Garden Terrace, Dewsbury - £61,900.
Walker Street, Ravensthorpe - £62,083.
Clarkson Street, Dewsbury - £62,625.
Stonehyrst Avenue, Dewsbury - £64,166.
Calder Road, Dewsbury - £64,812.
Staincliffe Road, Dewsbury - £65,000.
Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.
“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Falhouse Lane (WF12) sold for £680,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £32,000 and under on Tolson Street (WF13), Green Close (WF13) and Wellington Road (WF13).”