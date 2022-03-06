Revealed: The ten most expensive streets for buying homes in Dewsbury

Analysis of property sales over the last five years has revealed the most expensive - and most affordable - streets in Dewsbury

By Dominic Brown
Sunday, 6th March 2022, 5:00 pm
Data was based on property sales over the past five years

Home sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2016 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the WF12 and WF13 postcodes.

These are the ten most expensive streets in Dewsbury, according to the data:

High Meadows, Thornhill - £485,000.

Church Lane, Thornhill - £462,666.

Howroyd Lane, Whitley - £458,125.

Daleside, Dewsbury - £404,731.

Briestfield Road, Briestfield - £375,200.

Low Road, Thornhill - £364,368.

Foxroyd Lane, Dewsbury - £358,600.

Ennerdale Road, Dewsbury - £344,000.

Briestfield Road, Dewsbury - £341,421

Oxford Road, Dewsbury - £328,333.

In contrast, here are the ten least expensive streets in Dewsbury:

Walker Street, Thornhill Lees - £54,250.

Lees Hall Road, Dewsbury - £54,333.

Dewsbury Gate Road, Dewsbury - £60,750.

Hillary Street, Dewsbury - £61,000.

Garden Terrace, Dewsbury - £61,900.

Walker Street, Ravensthorpe - £62,083.

Clarkson Street, Dewsbury - £62,625.

Stonehyrst Avenue, Dewsbury - £64,166.

Calder Road, Dewsbury - £64,812.

Staincliffe Road, Dewsbury - £65,000.

Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Falhouse Lane (WF12) sold for £680,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £32,000 and under on Tolson Street (WF13), Green Close (WF13) and Wellington Road (WF13).”

