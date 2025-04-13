Revamp of Heckmondwike day care facility gets underway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work has begun to modernise Heckmondwike day care facilities for adults living with complex learning disabilities and autism.

The existing premises at Mill Dale and Crescent Dale will be transformed to new, modern facilities aimed at better-meeting the needs of up to 40 adults with profound and multiple learning disabilities and autism, providing respite support.

The revamp is expected to be finished this winter, with Jupiter Construction carrying out the works which will see the creation of immersive rooms to enable multi-sensory experiences.

Specialist assistive technology will also be installed, including an interactive magic table which supports mental, physical and social wellbeing.

Mill Dale and Crescent Dale, Heckmondwike

A variety of small, medium and large rooms will cater for different activities; the landscaping will be improved to include specialist disability and wheelchair swings; and there will be separate outdoor eating areas, raised beds and a potting shed.

The updated facilities will incorporate design features that will give maximum flexibility, be fully inclusive and promote independence.

Councillor Graham Turner, who is cabinet member for Regeneration and Finance, said: “It’s great that works are starting to enhance these facilities for adults with complex learning disability and autism needs in Kirklees.

"This is an important investment in the wellbeing of our vulnerable adults and the modernised facilities will be a vital space that will support service users to live well for longer, whilst providing much needed daily respite for their carers.

“Despite the challenges the council faces, this investment once again demonstrates our commitment to supporting those most in need.”