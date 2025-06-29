We looked through our archives and found these great pictures that featured in our sports pages 20 years ago. Pictured here is action from Navigation v Brighton on Sunday, March 27, 2005.placeholder image
We looked through our archives and found these great pictures that featured in our sports pages 20 years ago. Pictured here is action from Navigation v Brighton on Sunday, March 27, 2005.

Retro sport: Here are 14 great pictures from the Dewsbury Reporter, Batley News and Spenborough Guardian sport pages from 20 years ago

By Adam Cheshire
Published 29th Jun 2025, 09:00 BST
If you played football in the Heavy Woollen leagues in 2005, then you may feature in this special photo gallery.

We have gone through the Dewsbury Reporter, Batley News and Spenborough Guardian archives and found these fabulous football photos from around 20 years ago.

Do you recognise anyone?

Jamie Pollard of Hare and Hounds shoots against Bay Horse in the Heavy Woollen Alliance on Sunday, January 9, 2005.

Jamie Pollard of Hare and Hounds shoots against Bay Horse in the Heavy Woollen Alliance on Sunday, January 9, 2005.

Damien Stephenson, left, of Bay Horse, thwarts this run by Danny Porter of Hare and Hounds in Division 2 of the Heavy Woollen Alliance.

Damien Stephenson, left, of Bay Horse, thwarts this run by Danny Porter of Hare and Hounds in Division 2 of the Heavy Woollen Alliance.

Ricky Lister scores for Hare and Hounds against Bay Horse's goalkeeper Paul Bunker.

Ricky Lister scores for Hare and Hounds against Bay Horse's goalkeeper Paul Bunker.

Action from Whistler v Birkenshaw in the Heavy Woollen Gate League

Action from Whistler v Birkenshaw in the Heavy Woollen Gate League

