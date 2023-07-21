Karl Simpson, now 57, made the mammoth 366-mile bike ride in 1980 with his older brother Paul and 12-year-old sister Carolyne from their Dewsbury Moor home to visit another sister, Tracey, who was working in the Cornwall resort for the summer.

And Karl has been inspired to complete the same route - starting on Sunday, July 23, with an extra 39 miles added due to different accommodations - all these years later after sadly losing Paul to liver failure brought on through cancer in 2021, as well as his brother’s then girlfriend, who died of breast cancer earlier this year.

Karl, who moved to North Yorkshire to serve in the police force, will be taking on the challenge with former colleague Andy Walker, who lost his wife, Clare, to cancer in 2016 at the age of 46.

“Countless people have had their own battles with cancer,” Karl said. “It touches everybody.”

Reminiscing on the ride of 1980, he reflected:

“One mad afternoon, Paul just said, ‘shall we go down to Newquay to see our Tracey?’ As a 14-year-old with the whole summer in front of him, it was exciting. We cobbled together £400 through window cleaning, painting, gardening for people, all sorts.

“I borrowed a bike from a friend and then our sister, Carolyne, said she wanted to come along! I was dead against it! I said, ‘no way you’re coming!’ But she got permission to come from mum!

“We set off and she threw her bike down in Huddersfield and said she couldn’t go on! I gave her a bit of a telling off. She picked her bike up and never complained again! And we made it!

“She didn’t fancy it this time around though, for some reason!”

The duo’s six-day challenge will see them being welcomed in Newquay by Karl’s sister Tracey, brother Timothy and their Mum, on Friday, July 28.