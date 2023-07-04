Retired police inspector back on the beat as PCSO with Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team

Graham Dyson retired as an Inspector only to return to patrolling the streets as a PCSO.

He said he could not wait to get back to community policing and making a difference in Batley and Spen’s neighbourhoods.

“Policing has always been a dream profession for me and I’m delighted to be back as a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO),” he said.

Superintendent Helen Brear welcomes Graham back to Kirklees Police

“I started working with PCSOs when they were first ‘invented’ in 2003 and just loved the role, and the fact that they quickly became the main link between communities and police.”

Graham retired from the force late last year having joined as a special constable in 1990 and becoming a full-time PC in 1995.

Graham said one thing that appealed to him about his new role was the reassurance he could bring at a doorstep level.

He said: “By working within the community, PCSOs quickly become known and are therefore a point of contact for local people – being that constant identifiable presence, who can reassure people, retaining ownership of issues which then provides that much needed confidence in policing.

“The role is what I joined to do 30 years ago as a PC - being out on the beat, meeting people and being that visible presence. What my mum would have called ‘a proper copper!’”

Inspector David Bates from Batley and Spen NPT said it was a pleasure to have Graham on the team.

“Graham brings a wealth of experience with him to the team and to communities in Batley and Spen and it’s been a pleasure to welcome him on board,” he said.

“PCSO’s and PCs are the lifeblood of the truly local, neighbourhood policing we want to deliver and we know residents want to see and it’s great to have Graham here to help do that with us.