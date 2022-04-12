Retired Dewsbury priest set to receive the Queen’s Maundy money

Ninety-one year old Rev Elizabeth Lee, who became a priest in 1990, has been selected to receive the Queen’s Maundy money at Windsor Castle.

Elizabeth trained at 18 to become a religious education teacher and went on to be a deputy head and then head teacher, her final post being head of Trinity Academy Cathedral, Wakefield.

She then went on to be deaconed in 1989 and priested in 1990, as she felt that is what God wanted her to do.

Elizabeth, who feels “honoured” to receive the Maundy money, said: “I knew God wanted me to be a priest but of course women were not ordained back then, but we could become readers - I was a reader for ten years.

“When ordination was made possible for women I only had to do one year's study because I had kept up my learning in religious education and I had all those years as a reader.

“As soon as I was deaconed I was put in charge of St Peter’s Church and ordained the following year.

“I then continued to be in charge of St Peter’s, but when you're 70 you retire.

“I then applied to continue in ministry - and I have continued ever since.”

Although Elizabeth retired 21 years ago, she still works at Dewsbury Minster helping with funerals, services, preaching and visiting those who can no longer get to the church to share communion with them.

Elizabeth said: “It really does fill your life, there's always so much to do and many hands make light work.

“I am dedicated to my work because I am doing what God wanted me to do.

“And thank God that I've had very good health and that I've been able to continue.”

Royal Maundy is a religious service in the Church of England held on Maundy Thursday, the day before Good Friday.

At the service, the British monarch or a royal official ceremonially - this year being Prince Charles - distributes small silver coins known as "Maundy money" as symbolic alms to elderly recipients.

This year 96 men and 96 women have been selected to receive Maundy money - as it is based on the Queen’s age how many people receive the coins.

Elizabeth was suggested by Rev Simon Cash, Team Rector of Dewsbury Team Parish, to receive the Maundy money this year as she is a “much loved” member of the team.

Elizabeth added: “I know other people who have received Maundy money so it feels a little strange to be selected.

“I am very much aware that Simon takes very good care of us.

“I feel honoured and feel I am representing all the other people who work so hard in the service of God or who help others.”

Rev Cash said: “We are really pleased that Elizabeth has been chosen to receive the Queen’s Maundy money.

“She has served the Dewsbury Team Parish faithfully for many years and is a much loved member of the team.