Residents urged to take precautions during the heatwave and as Covid cases rise

Summer events and social gatherings are returning, but Covid transmission rates are rising sharply in West Yorkshire.

The numbers of people with Covid in hospital beds is now greater than during the previous wave, the social care sector is under huge pressure and the region should remain cautious, warns the West Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership (WY HCP).

Rachel Spencer-Henshall, director of public health for Kirklees Council and public health lead for WY HCP, said: “Our NHS and social care system is under pressure, especially with extremely hot weather alongside increasing rates of Covid.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob Webster, CEO lead for the West Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership

"But there are a few simple things we can all do to help.

"Being cautious about mixing with groups of people if you’re feeling unwell is a good way of stopping the spread.

"Those other basic steps, like keeping rooms well ventilated and good hand hygiene, will also help.

"Above all, being up to date with your jabs is the best way you can protect yourself and our health service. It’s never too late to get protected.”

Information about how to get your Covid-19 vaccination can be found at nhs.uk and via the NHS app. Whether it is a first, second or a booster dose, no appointment is necessary – visit www.nhs.uk for a walk-in site near you.

The Met Office has also issued a red weather warning for extreme heat, which is currently in place, and WY HCP is reminding everyone to be sun smart and to choose health and care services wisely.

The main risks posed by a heatwave are not drinking enough water, overheating – which can make symptoms worse for people with heart or breathing problems – and heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Rob Webster CBE, CEO lead for the WY HCP, said: "The consequences of a heatwave can affect anyone, including older people, and those who live on their own or in a care home, people who have a long-term health condition, babies and the very young.

"Please check-in on your vulnerable neighbours to make sure they are following the advice and stay well during the heatwave.

"If you do become unwell it is important that you get the right care in the right place. Please choose the best service for your needs across West Yorkshire. If you have a medical problem and aren’t sure what to do, visit 111.nhs.uk"

For more information on summer health advice, visit https://togetherwe-can.com/seasonaladvice/