Residents join Batley and Spen's MP in calling for emergency measures to improve the safety of area's roads

Nicola and Sarah Kaye with MP for Batley and Spen Kim Leadbeater

Kim Leadbeater has launched a petition to Parliament calling for immediate steps to improve safety on the roads of Batley and Spen.

The petition calls for dedicated resources for West Yorkshire Police and Kirklees Council to clamp down on dangerous driving, a review into the law on high performance rental cars and new legal powers to tackle road safety.

She has highlighted a rise in the number of speeding offences, incidences of reckless driving and inconsiderate parking, and is insisting on emergency action at a national, regional and local level.

Sarah Kaye, who was struck by a car while crossing a road, with MP for Batley and Spen Kim Leadbeater

“I know from the discussions I have had across all parts of Batley and Spen, and from the emails and letters I receive, that road safety is the number one issue of concern for many of my constituents,” she said,

“This petition will enable me to take those concerns straight to the floor of the House of Commons.

“I would urge everybody to take this opportunity and sign my petition so the level of concern about the seriousness of the problems we all face on a daily basis cannot be ignored.

“It is my job as the MP to make sure Ministers and the whole of Parliament address the needs of the people I was elected to represent. By signing this petition you will help me show that the need for safer roads and pavements demands urgent action.”

Her calls have been backed by Nicola Kaye whose 13-year-old daughter Sarah was crossing Station Lane in Heckmondwike – just yards from her home – when she was struck by a car.

Sarah, a student at St John Fisher Academy in Dewsbury, suffered a broken leg and shoulder in the accident on November 3, and is currently in a wheelchair as her injured shoulder means she cannot use crutches.

“Everyone needs to take responsibility for their actions and be mindful of other road users,” said Nicola.

Emma Gierula, from Heckmondwike, is also supporting the petition after being one of the first on the scene when a woman died after being hit by a car while crossing White Lee Road in July.

Both she and her husband work at Leeds General Infirmary and her husband tried to administer CPR. “It was horrendous,” said Emma.

The mum-of-two is worried about letting her 12-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son out on their own because of her concerns about dangerous driving.

“Just trying to cross the road where we live is really difficult,” she said. “How many deaths do we have to have before something is done?”