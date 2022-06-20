Residents get on their bikes to launch Dewsbury's 'Summer of Cycling' events

Residents of all ages visited the stalls and talked to exhibitors to discover what cycling can offer them in Dewsbury this summer.

The launch event showcased the work of several organisations including Streetbikes (affordable cycling), EPIKs (e-bikes and active travel), Ride Kirklees (off-road cycling), Cycle Kirklees (local cycling campaign), Cycling UK (cycling clubs) and local bike shop Hargreaves Cycles.

As well as a range of bikes on display, people were on hand to give practical advice on the types of bicycles to suit all budgets, finding local routes and where to get help and advice on cycling.

The launch of the Dewsbury Summer of Cycling at Dewsbury Town Hall on Saturday, June 18

A new aspect of the summer programme will be the chance for adults to test ride an e-bike: a bicycle with an electric motor to help pedal, reducing journey times and providing a low emission alternative to driving.

Chas Ball, event organiser, said: “We think the benefits of the e-bike become clearer as fuel costs rise and congestion increases. They will gradually become part of how we make short journeys and will contribute to a healthier town.

"Finding the right e-bike can be a challenge, so we’re offering Dewsbury residents the chance to try one locally for free.

"We are delighted Dewsbury’s councillors are supporting this focus on cycling over the summer.”

Dewsbury councillor Eric Firth on a bike at the launch event

Active travel will be an increasingly important part of the future of the town. In addition to cycling and walking improvements planned in the town centre, Dewsbury is already well connected by traffic free routes – the Calder Valley Greenway to Mirfield and Huddersfield, the Spen Valley to Bradford and the Ossett Greenway.

Test rides on e-bikes will be held at five community events in June and July in different parts of the town. Places can be booked on the EPIKs website - https://epiks.org.uk/dewsbury-summer-of-cycling/