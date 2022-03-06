Residents encouraged to plan street parties for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Councillor Will Simpson preparing for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Kirklees

February 6 marked the day Her Majesty The Queen became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

To mark her 70 years’ service, there will year-long Platinum Jubilee celebrations, throughout the UK and beyond, in the Queen’s honour. Events will also be taking place in Kirklees over the four-day bank holiday weekend from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5.

Residents can start planning their celebrations and apply to close their road - at no cost - over the June bank holiday weekend now. The deadline for applications is Friday, April 22 to enable requests to be processed in time.

In addition to encouraging residents to organise their own celebrations within their communities, the council is also planning a number of events and activities.

These include a concert at Dewsbury Town Hall; screening of Buckingham Palaces’ "Platinum in the Park" event in Greenhead Park where people can come together and bring picnics; and a dedicated exhibition of stories highlighting the different relationships people have with the Queen.

Additionally, beacons across Kirklees will be lit.

The programme of events will continue to develop over the coming months.

Coun Will Simpson, cabinet member for culture and Greener Kirklees, said: “The bank holiday will be a wonderful opportunity for people across Kirklees to come together to celebrate this historic milestone and for people to reconnect and celebrate with their neighbours after a difficult two years.

“Enabling residents to close streets for this unprecedented anniversary will help bring our communities together, capture the excitement of the bank holiday and reflect on this significant moment in time.

"Throughout our history street parties have taken place to mark important dates, like, most recently, VE Day and the Queen’s 90th birthday. We want to support our residents to celebrate together again.

“We hope the people of Kirklees will get into the spirit of the occasion and take the opportunity to celebrate with their neighbours and communities."