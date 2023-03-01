Residents call for urgent action over country lane ‘rat run’ caused by housing development

People living on Chidswell Lane, Gawthorpe, say the road is often gridlocked as drivers try to avoid mile-long rush hour tailbacks on main roads caused by a major housing development.

Residents have reported damage to property caused by vehicles hitting garden walls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have also taken photos and mobile phone footage of a serious head-on collision involving two cars, road rage incidents between drivers as well as HGVs and coaches getting stuck as they attempt to get down the narrow rural road.

Residents are calling for urgent action to prevent a serious accident over claims a country lane has been turned into a ‘rat run’.

Chidswell Lane crosses the boundary between Wakefield and Kirklees council districts.

Residents living on the Wakefield side said the problems began when construction work started to build 260 homes on the Lockwood Fields development at the Kirklees end, near to Owl Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Resident Duncan Mounsey said: “It really is a ridiculous situation which is having an impact on the lives of people living on Chidswell Lane.

“The problems start from about 6.30am every morning when we are woken up by the sound of car horns.

People living on Chidswell Lane, Gawthorpe, say the road is often gridlocked as drivers try to avoid mile-long rush hour tailbacks on main roads caused by a major housing development.

“There just isn’t enough room for people to pass each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have seen lorries, buses and HGVs getting stuck.

“We have filmed drivers confronting each other when they refuse to give way.

“Something needs to be done before someone is seriously injured, or worse.”

They have also taken photos and mobile phone footage of a serious head-on collision involving two cars, road rage incidents between drivers as well as HGVs and coaches getting stuck as they attempt to get down the narrow rural road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another resident, Dominic Senior, said part of his garden wall had been demolished after being struck by a vehicle.

He said: “People are having to put bins and cones out in front of their property to try to stop the damage.

“Drivers are looking for a quick way around the traffic put the land is not big enough to cope.”

Resident Dean Shaw witnessed a serious head-on collision between two cars close to his home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents have taken photos and mobile phone footage of a serious head-on collision.

He said: “People treat is like a race track. If you say anything you just get a load of abuse back.

“Because the lane is in a rural area it is used by a lot of walkers. It is putting them in danger. We’ve been told this could be going on for the next five years.

Nick Farmer, Conservative councillor for Ossett ward, said: “You only have to stand for ten minutes at rush hour to see how bad things are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is all Kirklees Council’s doing. They did the highways survey for the development during Covid then went ahead with it with a complete disregard for the people of Chidswell Lane. It’s appalling.”

Gary Blenkinsop, Wakefield Council’s Service Director for Environment and Streetscene, said: “We are aware of the traffic issues on Chidswell Lane and fully understand the concerns of our residents.

“Road safety is paramount, and we are currently looking at options to restrict traffic to access only on Chidswell Lane as a temporary measure until the final completed road layout is in place.

Residents have taken photos and mobile phone footage of a serious head-on collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a legal process, and we are working as hard as we can to get this in place as soon as possible. Residents will be kept informed of progress as part of the consultation and statutory process.”