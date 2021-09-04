Residents asked to share ideas for the future of Windy Bank Community Centre

Windy Bank Community Centre

The Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team and Safer Kirklees are urging residents to come forwards with their ideas for the future of the Windy Bank Community Centre as part of a major ongoing consultation with residents.

The refurbished centre is currently closed but police and partners are keen for it to be brought to life once more to act as a hub for driving change and bringing new opportunities to the community.

Officers and Safer Kirklees partners recently conducted a large survey of the estate to get feedback from residents on what could be done to improve life there and are now studying the results.

They are keen to get further input from communities regarding the centre specifically.

It is hoped the centre could eventually be used as hub providing a whole range of services including skills and employment workshops, child care, youth clubs and recreation.

Inspector Rebecca Calpin, of the Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We want to make it clear that Windy Bank is not a ‘forgotten estate’ and really drive forwards with getting services into the community centre that residents want to see.

“We know from examples such as similar project in Leeds that a thriving community centre can make a massive difference in improving people’s lives by bringing residents together and providing a hub for socialising, play and learning.

“This can have a significant impact in reducing issues such as anti- social behaviour and crime in an area.

“I would really encourage residents to contact us with their ideas for the centre as this will give us and Safer Kirklees a platform to bid for funding to bring those services in.”

Councillor Carole Pattison, cabinet member for learning, aspiration and communities at Kirklees Council, said: “Firstly I’d like to thank everyone who provided feedback through our survey. It shows the desire of residents who want to proactively work with ourselves and West Yorkshire Police to develop Windy Bank Community Centre and, by doing so, create a community hub which will benefit everyone in the area.

“We want the centre to be the beating heart of the community and to make sure it’s right for our residents it’s vitally important we have their input.

"My message to residents is, please do share your ideas with us so that together we can create the positive change you want to see.”