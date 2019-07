One of the two Britons killed in a car crash in Malia, Crete have been named locally as 18-year-old Luke Hall from Dewsbury.

According to reports, a man and a woman died instantly, while a woman was seriously injured in the collision at 6am local time on Monday.

It is believed they were travelling with another man, who escaped serious injury, in a 4x4 when it hit a stationary motorcycle.

The Foreign Office said it was supporting the families of the three British people.