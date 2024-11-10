Remembrance Sunday: Paying tribute to Birstall's fallen heroes who gave their lives in the First World War

In 2011 Tony Dunlop wrote a series of articles for the Batley News remembering the soldiers from Birstall who were lost in the First World War. To mark Remembrance Sunday, we re-run his feature on the research he carried out into the names on the Birstall War Memorial and local church rolls of honour.

The first part relates to the memorial that stands in St Peter’s Churchyard in Birstall.

Following public subscription the memorial was unveiled on September 20, 1920 on newly consecrated ground in the cemetery. The memorial represented the town and commemorated soldiers from all faiths.

The structure was different to that seen today. The top was in the form of a crucifix covered by a canopy. This was unfortunately blown off in gales in 1963 and the original sculpture now lies inside St Peter’s Church. The new “cross” was dedicated the year after the damage occurred.

Birstall War Memorial

The memorial contains 101 names from WWI and 35 from WWII.

The WWI casualties came from the town of Birstall covered mainly by the parishes of St Peter’s Birstall and St Saviour’s Brownhill – which basically covers a two-mile radius of an area centred on Birstall Market Place.

The majority of those who died were the young men of the town but many husbands and fathers were also lost.

The 1911 Census provides family information from just a few years before the call to arms went up. As would be expected, most of those who volunteered worked in the coal mines and the woollen industries. But there were men educated at grammar school and Leeds University who are listed with the others.

The First World War memorial at St Saviour's Church

There were nine sets of brothers killed and in one such case their father, Isaac Baxter, aged 42, was also lost.

Listed side by side are Leonard Stone and Herbert Tomlinson, whose respective father and mother had married in 1910 – both sons lost within nine months of each other.

The other families named more than once were Craven, Holmes, Kitson, Platts, Shires, Martin, Sayers and Wright.

Three local regiments figure prominently in the casualty list – the King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry, the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment and the West Yorkshire Regiment – with over half the dead serving in them. The remainder were with nearly 26 other regiments and corps.

The inscribed bell in memory of Edward Brooke Longbottom

For Birstall the blackest day was July 1, 1916 - five soldiers lost their lives on the first day of the Battle of the Somme.

At the end of WWI most churches wanted to commemorate those who had been killed who had had a close affinity with their church community.

There were many different forms to these memorials and as part of the research into the Birstall War Memorial, I have extended the work to record each church’s contribution.

The memorial in St Peter’s Churchyard lists 136 casualty names from WWI. However, a comparison of those names, with those listed in the church rolls, reveals a further 66 names of soldiers associated with the town who died during the 1914-18 war.

In St Peter’s Church the roll was handwritten as the casualties were recorded. There were 37 names on that list and all bar two are listed on the memorial (during the research a photograph of the memorial on dedication day was found under the organ structure and this is now displayed in the church).

The plaque in St Saviour’s Brownhill is unusual in that it is a parish memorial and therefore includes men of different faiths and it takes in a large area including Bradford Road into Batley and up into Howden Clough – all contained within the parish boundary.

The four Methodist churches produced war memorials. The church – Birstall Methodists (previously St John’s and Birstall Wesleyans) produced a magnificent stained glass window which stood over ten feet high.

Sadly the window disappeared in the building re-development of the early 1980s but a photograph has been found and this hangs in the new church room.

The memorials that were produced in the previous chapels of Mount Top and Mount Tabor have also been found and these are also now on display with the photograph mentioned.

Also included in the research was the Roll of Honour in Howden Clough Methodist Chapel and the plaque that was placed in the porch-way into the old Temperance Hall – now the Community Church in Birstall. There were no rolls produced for the Congregational Church or the Salvation Army as they had no casualties from their congregations.

It is not known why there was no roll for St Patrick’s Church but following this research it is hoped that one might now be developed by comparing church records with the casualty lists.

Interestingly, while there was a great surge to commemorate those from WWI, only two mentions have been found for those who died in WWII. The small cross from Mount Tabor includes one, Aubery Evans, and in Birstall Community Church there is a wooden goblet, from the Temperance Hall, which lists four casualties.

With over 200 WWI casualties identified, it has been difficult to select just a few to mention here. I’ve selected those that stick-out in my memory over the year’s research.

Edward Brook Longbottom, whose family owned the mill next to Dyer’s Dam, was educated in Birstall, Fulneck, Giggleswick and Leeds University and reached the rank of Lieutenant but he was killed, aged 20, at Passchendale. His family had the bells in St Peter’s Church re-cast and inscribed in his memory.

Percy Margetts, whose family had the shops in the town, was mentioned in dispatches and his name appears on at least ten memorial sites including Lincoln Cathedral.

Clifford Bruce, from Carr Street, Birstall, who was awarded the Military Medal for “bravery shown in the rescue of his commanding officer”. He is buried in Batley Cemetery.

John Rhodes, whose family were woollen manufacturers and lived at White Lee Grange, but he studied farming and emigrated to Australia - then answering the call in 1915 he was killed at Gallipoli, aged 34, in October that same year.

John Richard Barker, whose name is on the Mount Tabor Cross, emigrated to Canada to train as a Methodist Minister. He enlisted with the Canadian forces and died in France in 1918. His older brother Arthur was also a casualty of the war.

Following the call to arms was James Frederick Locke from Geldard Road. Twice he was rejected as being underage, but he has his way and enlisted, only to be killed, aged just 19, in Belgium.

The parents of Ben Parkinson, from Church Street, had been married for nearly 40 years and had had eight children, but lost six in infancy, when the news reached them that Ben had been killed on July 1, 1916 on the Somme – the same day as four others from Birstall died.

For many though they went and served their country and those left behind knew little of what went on. But occasionally the families received letters from those at the front and one such was received by the parents of James Inwood, aged 21, from Middlegate, Birstall.

In a letter from his Commanding Officer he said: “He died a noble death in the defence of his country, in the cause of right, and for the protection of the women and children of England. In doing so he has done all that a man can do and is as great a hero as any that have fallen.”

The stained glass window in Birstall Methodist Church included the following: “Let those who come after, see to it that their names are not forgotten.”