The procession, which is widely regarded as one of the biggest remembrance parades outside of London, will set off from Lowlands Road at 2pm this coming Sunday, November 13..

Dave Horrobin, president of the Royal British Legion’s local branch, is now also running the charity’s biggest fundraising campaign, the Poppy Appeal, in the town ahead of the parade and service.

Mr Horrobin, who was in the Royal Artillery, said: “It is quite personal to me because I served for 22 years in the forces. Both of my sons have served and my grandson is serving as well, so we are a military family and they are carrying on the tradition.

“I believe quite strongly in the Poppy Appeal and what it stands for. It is quite poignant. It is a satisfaction of the hard work we put in when we see people wearing the poppies.

“The parade ties in with it and it is the finale to the previous ten days where we will have been busy with the Poppy Appeal and the run up to it.

“And the support that Mirfield gives us makes us all feel proud and privileged to be a part of this community. Everybody gets behind Remembrance.”

And the 64-year-old, who will be marching in the parade on behalf of the regiment he once served, believes those who lost their lives in past wars “cannot be forgotten.”

Wreaths lay below the cenotaph in Ings Grove Park following a previous Mirfield Remembrance Parade.

He said: “It is massively important, mainly because of the sacrifices they made. If it wasn’t for them, who knows where we could have been?

“They cannot be forgotten what they have done. Not just what they did for their families at the time but what they have done for the future generations.

“It has made this country what it is now - a very diverse and inclusive country.”

The parade sets off at 2pm from Lowlands Road between Lidl and the canal.

A Remembrance Sunday Parade and Service in Mirfield.

People wishing to march need to arrive no later than 1.30pm and it is open to everyone.

Should larger groups wish to march, please contact Tim Wood, 01924 496920.