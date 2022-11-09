Kirklees Council are encouraging the people of North Kirklees to pay their respects to the armed forces and remember the fallen this Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.

This year, the traditional Civic Remembrance Sunday parade will return to Dewsbury followed by Services of Remembrance on Sunday, November 13.

Armistice Day commemorations, on Friday, November 11, are being organised by individual organisations with people encouraged to observe the two-minute silence wherever they may be at 11am.

The Remembrance Sunday parade in Dewsbury last year.

Kirklees Council Leader, Coun Shabir Pandor said: “These two days are among the most significant in our diary every year.

“Not only is it the time when we come together to pay our respects to those in the armed forces who made the ultimate sacrifice, but it is also a vow that these heroes will not be forgotten.

“It is also important to remember those who have served and are currently serving in the armed forces. That’s why I also encourage everyone to show their support by donating to this year’s Poppy Appeal.”

The Deputy Mayor of Kirklees Coun Cahal Burke will be the civic representative for the Dewsbury Service of Remembrance, which will be held in Dewsbury Minister on Vicarage Road on Sunday, November 13, at 10.30am.

Kirklees Council Leader, Coun Shabir Pandor.

The parade will start from Dewsbury Town Hall on Wakefield Old Road at 10.20am and will reform after the service and return to the Memorial Gardens on Longcauseway for a wreath-laying service.

Mayor of Kirklees, Coun Masood Ahmed, said: “I am pleased that we will once again be able to invite people to the Civic Remembrance events in Kirklees, and welcome all to the services.

“I know how important these events are to local people and encourage as many of you as possible to attend and pay your respects.”

To allow the parade and service to go ahead safely in Dewsbury, a number of roads will be closed on Sunday, November 13, including:

The Remembrance Sunday service taking place at Dewsbury Minster last year.

Town Hall Way (from Wakefield Old Road to Longcauseway) - 8am until 1pm Longcauseway (from Wakefield Old Road to Vicarage Road/Rishworth Road - 8am until 1pm Vicarage Road (Rishworth Road to Aldams Road/Savile Road) - 9,30am until 1pm

