The touching display - which was designed by the Roberttown Knitting Group - was placed in situ on November 4, and has been the talking point of the village ever since.

The delicately crafted display includes a knitted banner, postbox topper and wreaths, which all feature handmade poppies created by the group as well as their family and friends.

The group, which started during Covid-19, was founded by Anne Day, who fabricated the idea of creating knitted displays to cheer residents up during the difficult times.

Suzan Parratt, Anne Day, Sheila Brooke, Pat Holliday and Louise Rawstron, with the knitted Remembrance banner.

Since then, they have created knitting displays for VE Day, Christmas, Easter, The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Hallowe’en and now a Remembrance tribute.

Anne said: “This display is an expression of our gratitude and in remembrance of all those who volunteered, sacrificed, served, fought and died for our freedom.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to the other crafters in our group and family and friends who contributed to making the poppies.”

The Remembrance display will be available to view in Roberttown Village until Thursday, November 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The knitted wreathes in Jubilee Garden.

The group will then place their Christmas bunting up before the Roberttown’s Christmas lights switch on, which is taking place on Friday, November 25.

The Roberttown Knitting Group meets at the New Inn on Roberttown Lane on a Monday night at 7pm until 9pm. The group is often looking for new members to join.

Advertisement Hide Ad