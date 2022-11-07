As we head towards a poignant weekend of remembrance, organisations and community groups across the district are preparing to hold services and parades to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice serving their country during conflicts past and present.

Wednesday, November 9:

Dewsbury Minster will be holding the ‘Dedication of the Garden of Remembrance’, which will take place on Wednesday, November, at the War Memorial on Longcauseway at 10.55am

The 868 Mirfield Squadron Air Training Corps parade at Mirfield Remembrance Day last year.

Thursday, November 10:

Friends of Dewsbury Cemetery will be holding a Remembrance Day service in the cemetery grounds at 10.45am on Thursday, November 10.

The service will include a blessing, prayers and the laying of the wreath.

Two local schools are attending the service as well as The Deputy Lord Lieutenant Kevin Sharp, standard bearers, veterans, bugle, members of the Royal British Legion and local councillors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christine Leeman and Simon Roadnight, of the New Friends of Dewsbury Cemetery.

Christine Leeman, treasurer of Friends of Dewsbury Cemetery, said: “We have got 122 soldiers in Dewsbury cemetery alone, which is a lot, and they are mainly from World War I.

“I want to make sure that they get the respect that they deserve.”

Friday, November 11:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organised by various interested parties in Mirfield an Armistice Day service will take place on Friday, November 11, at 1pm, at the Mirfield Memorial in Ings Grove Park on Paul’s Road.

The Remembrance Sunday parade in Dewsbury last year.

The Spenborough Branch of the Royal British Legion will also be holding an Armistice Day service at Cleckheaton Memorial Park on Clough Lane from 10.30am.

The service will include music, hymns and at 11am they will broadcast the strikes and chimes of Big Ben.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After this, they will then play The Last Post and hold a one minute silence.

The service will also be supported by over 300 schoolchildren from across Spen and the Deputy Lieutenant of West Yorkshire will also be in attendance.

Sue Lister, Harry Clough and Tina Hardy of Friends of Liversedge Cemetary.

Sunday, November 13:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dewsbury

A Remembrance service organised by Rev Neil Walpole will take place at Dewsbury Minster on Vicarage Road, from 10.30am on Sunday, November 13.

After the service wreaths will be laid at the War Memorial on Longcauseway at noon.

Cleckheaton

Advertisement Hide Ad

A parade led by the Emley Band will start at Cleckheaton Town Hall on Bradford Road, at 2.15pm. The parade will march down to Cleckheaton Memorial Park where a wreath laying ceremony will commence.

The Remembrance Sunday service taking place at Dewsbury Minster last year.

The parade will then march back to St John’s Church on Church Street, where a remembrance service will take place at 3pm.

David Walker, secretary of the Spenborough Branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “The Legion organises it but this is a parade for Spenborough. Anyone who wants to join in the parade can do so.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heckmondwike

The Heckmondwike Branch of the Royal British Legion will be holding a Remembrance Sunday service at Green Park on Northgate at noon, although people are asked to gather from 11.45am.

Cleckheaton Vicar Rev Brunel James will be officiating the Remembrance Service and Head Students from Heckmondwike Grammar School will be doing the Bible readings.

Batley and Birstall

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Batley and Birstall Branch of the Royal British Legion will be holding parades and services in both the towns.

The first parade will be formed outside Batley Town Hall at 10am, before they march off at 10.15am.

Everyone is then asked to gather back in Memorial Park for the service which will start at 10.40am.

For the Birstall parade, organisers are asking people to meet on Market Street in front of the library at 1.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parade will then march off at 2pm towards St Peter's Church on Kirkgate, where the service will take place at 2.30pm.

Liversedge

Friends of liversedge Cemetery are holding a Remembrance Day service at 10.45am in the cemetery grounds on Clough Lane.

All serving soldiers and ex-soldiers are welcome to attend in uniform and a minute's silence will be held at 11am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group are also offering refreshments and a raffle to raise money for artificial flowers for their heroes and old graves.

A spokesperson said: “Our lovely George Hall will do a reading on one of our soldiers, as will Harry (cadet instructor).

“Harry will also be laying out poppy wreaths this year.

“We look forward to seeing you all again. You are welcome to look round our cemetery and see all our war graves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Also, thank you to everyone who knitted poppies for Remembrance Day at cemetery.”

Mirfield

Organised by various interested parties in Mirfield the highly regarded Remembrance Day Parade will be marching through the town once again.

The parade is set to march off at 2pm from Lowlands Road between Lidl and the canal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

People wishing to march the parade - which is open to everyone - will need to arrive no later than 1.30pm.

Should larger groups wish to march, please contact Tim Wood, 01924 496920.

A spokesperson said: “There will be three marching columns/three marching bands, Hammonds Brass, the Lindley Band and 868 Squadron (drums).

“For people lining the route, please do not jump out into the road between each marching column - this will be seen as a security threat.”