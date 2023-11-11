A Birstall engineering firm has beautifully decorated a cast iron wheel at their entrance with a giant commemorative poppy - which lights up for commuters in the standstill tea-time traffic to observe.

Owner of family-run Nelsons Birstall Ltd, Alistair Hartley, has been adorning the cast iron wheel, which is mounted on the front wall of their Gelderd Road site, with the poppy since last year.

He told the Reporter Series: “I thought a poppy would look nice on the wheel, so I bought a big plastic poppy from the Poppy Appeal. I then put some Christmas lights on it as well for drivers at night, standing in the traffic around 5pm, to see. I just thought it was something nice to do.