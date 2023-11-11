Remembrance 2023: Birstall engineering firm stunningly decorates cast iron wheel with commemorative poppy
Owner of family-run Nelsons Birstall Ltd, Alistair Hartley, has been adorning the wheel, which is mounted on the front wall of their Gelderd Road site, with the poppy since last year.
He told the Reporter Series: “I thought a poppy would look nice on the wheel, so I bought a big plastic poppy from the Poppy Appeal. I then put some Christmas lights on it as well for drivers at night, standing in the traffic around 5pm, to see. I just thought it was something nice to do.
“It’s important at this time of year that we remember the sacrifices that so many have given. It is just our little way at Nelsons of doing that.”