Remembering the days when bananas and pineapples grew in Dewsbury's Crow Nest Park

In the summer of 1940 the weather became a great talking point when the gardeners were able to grow bananas and pineapples in the park greenhouse.

It was during the war and such exotic fruits like bananas were highly prized.

A banana plant which Mr Cardwell planted in 1940 attracted a great deal of publicity when it started producing large bunches of bananas.

These were sold off at a Red Cross Charity Sale in Dewsbury Town Hall for 13/10d each.