Remembering Srebrenica event to take place at Dewsbury Town Hall

The commemorative event, which takes place at 6.30pm at Dewsbury Town Hall, allows people to stand in solidarity and to challenge hatred and denial - the national theme for the commemoration this year.

Despite the fact that genocide was committed, denial of the Srebrenica genocide as well as the crimes against humanity committed across Bosnia and Herzegovina between 1992 to 1995 remains prevalent.

In the UK, communities are only too aware of the damaging impact that denial can have for individuals and community cohesion.

Dewsbury Town Hall.

In Kirklees, the victims of genocide will be remembered and a pledge made to work towards building a more cohesive, stronger and safer society free from hatred, discrimination and prejudice.

Coun Shabir Pandor, Leader of Kirklees Council, said: “July 11 marks Srebrenica Memorial Day, the 27th anniversary of the genocide in Srebrenica where over 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men were brutally killed in just a few days.

“As we remember those innocent lives taken, we reignite our determination to challenge hatred, intolerance, prejudice and discrimination where we see it.

“Together we can stand up to any hatred in our own communities and build a stronger and safer society that champions tolerance and cherishes diversity.”

The event will include a speech from Bosnian survivor, Riad Terzić, music and song from the children at Carlton Junior, Infant and Nursery School accompanied by Bosnian musician Sanja Ćin, local artist Emira Ramić will be exhibiting some of her paintings of Bosnia and members of 6 million+ will offer a dramatic presentation about the effects of division and denial.

Faith and cultural groups will also be bringing and presenting their traditional breads from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Ukraine, the Jewish community of Leeds, Syria, Kurdish Iraq and Yorkshire as a way of showing solidarity with Bosnia.

The breads will be presented to Hava, the Bosnian weeping sister puppet, and then shared as part of a Bosnian meal after the ceremony.

Every country that experiences conflict, war or genocide results in hunger, both physical and psychological. Bringing bread to share is a way of showing kindness, healing and a promise to challenge hatred and denial together.

Coun Masood Ahmed, the Mayor of Kirklees, said: “We must never forget about the tragic events that saw over 8,000 Bosnian-Muslims killed.

“Hatred and intolerance are something that we cannot let flourish.

“It is paramount we teach the next generations about the genocide and ensure they learn lessons from the tragedy.

“However, we must all take a stance and tackle prejudice and discrimination in all forms to build stronger, diverse and cohesive communities for the future.”

The 6 million+ Charitable Trust creates temporary art installations and events which commemorate Jews and other minorities killed in the Holocaust and continuing genocides.