Relationships matter: How Kirklees Council helps support families across the district stay together
Disagreements and arguments in the home are completely normal - but if they are becoming a problem then help is at hand.
Relationship Matters, a partnership between Kirklees Council and 14 other local authorities across the Yorkshire and Humber region, is designed to help families stay together.
Whether couples are together or separated, regular conflict and the way adults communicate with each other have a major influence on children.
Coun Viv Kendrick, Kirklees Council Cabinet member for children, said: “We want to support families in every way we can so that children and young people have the best possible start.
Most Popular
-
1
Million Pound Game: All you need to know ahead of tomorrow’s Rugby League Championship Grand Final between Leigh Centurions and Batley Bulldogs
-
2
Demolition work progresses at former Dewsbury College site to make way for a new Kirklees police headquarters
-
3
Army Cadet volunteer groped boy in bed then pretended he was sleepwalking
“At any time, conflict between adults can have a very significant impact on the children and young people who are close to them.
“We strongly recommend the Relationship Matters website as it helps people to identify issues and find a positive way to resolve them.”
The Relationship Matters website offers information, tips and support. For more information, please visit www.relationshipmatters.org.uk