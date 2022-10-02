News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Relationships matter: How Kirklees Council helps support families across the district stay together

Disagreements and arguments in the home are completely normal - but if they are becoming a problem then help is at hand.

By Jessica Barton
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 2:00 pm

Relationship Matters, a partnership between Kirklees Council and 14 other local authorities across the Yorkshire and Humber region, is designed to help families stay together.

Whether couples are together or separated, regular conflict and the way adults communicate with each other have a major influence on children.

Coun Viv Kendrick, Kirklees Council Cabinet member for children, said: “We want to support families in every way we can so that children and young people have the best possible start.

Coun Viv Kendrick, Kirklees Council Cabinet member for children.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

“At any time, conflict between adults can have a very significant impact on the children and young people who are close to them.

“We strongly recommend the Relationship Matters website as it helps people to identify issues and find a positive way to resolve them.”

The Relationship Matters website offers information, tips and support. For more information, please visit www.relationshipmatters.org.uk

Read More

Read More
Data reveals Heckmondwike as one of the top five performing towns in Yorkshire a...
RelationshipsYorkshireHumber