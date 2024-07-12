Heckmondwike town centre, Westgate

Kirklees Council says exciting developments are in store for both Batley and Heckmondwike town centre.

Plans for a new bus station in Heckmondwike were approved in December last year, which is part of regeneration plans in the town, while in Batley, several areas have been earmarked for upgrades.

David Shepherd, Executive Director of Place at Kirklees Council said: “These are exciting times for investment in Kirklees and the plans for Batley and Heckmondwike Blueprint play a huge part in that.

"Thanks to the government’s recent investment of £12million through the Levelling up Fund, we’re going to see the regeneration of Batley town centre go from strength to strength in the coming years.

Batley town centre, Commercial Street

"Since we carried out a public consultation in November 2022 on our initial concept designs, we’ve been working hard in the behind the scenes to develop improved designs for Commercial Street, Market Place, Brunswick Street, and improved links across Batley town centre.

"In the coming months we’ll be representing these designs to the community for input to make sure they are reflective of the feedback, meet the needs of both residents and businesses and establish a better-connected Batley.

"In Heckmondwike you may have noticed that teams are now on site carrying out preparation works to establish a new bus station, with construction set to begin in August.

"This is one of the first projects that sits within the Heckmondwike Blueprint to be delivered so far and we have lots of exciting changes to come.

"We have started the demolition of indoor market hall, making way for band new public realm area to house a modern market and events space to encourage people to spend time, socialise within the town centre, and create a real sense of community and a vibrant green space.

"We hope to be able to share more updates on our plans for Batley and Heckmondwike soon as plans progress.

"If you want to know more about the masterplans in place for these areas there is more information available on our website.”