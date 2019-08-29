Redcoats show heads to Mirfield

Roll your trousers up and feel the sand between your toes – Mikron Theatre Company is bringing Redcoats to the area.

The company’s radiant Redcoats will be guiding people through 80 years of the Billy Butlin’s holiday dream at Mirfield.

This fun, end of the pier musical adventure from the award-winning team will be coming to The Navigation Tavern in Mirfield on Tuesday, September 17 at 7.30pm.

Join Mikron as they delve into holiday huts and bonny baby contests with guest appearances from Marlene Dietrich, Gracie Fields and Laurel and Hardy.

Written by Nick Ahad, playwright, journalist, broadcaster on BBC Radio Leeds and bone fide bonnie baby competition winner, Skegness!

He’s no stranger to writing, but this is his first time writing for Mikron and he’s loved getting his feet wet down at the seaside.

He said: “I bet lots of people have happy memories of Butlins. I bet none of them have memories of going to the same Butlins (Skegness) 14 years in a row. I do – and not once did I mind. Loved it, in fact.

“Some of my happiest memories were created in that seaside haven in the eighties and early nineties. What a delight it’s been to revisit those memories while writing Redcoats.”

Mikron’s artistic director, Marianne McNamara, who commissioned Nick to write redcoats, said: “This play is great fun, and that’s what Redcoats were there to do – encourage fun. It’s been a joy to research this play. Billy Butlin was such an ambitious fellow and he made holidays possible for so many. British holidays where you could shelter from the rain, swim, laugh and relax, perfect.”

Visit www.mikron.org.uk for more information about the Redcoats show.