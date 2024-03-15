Red Nose Day: 17 photos of fundraising over the years in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen in aid of Comic Relief

Red Nose Day traditionally sees people being encouraged to “do something funny for money” in aid of the charity appeal, which supports good causes in the UK and around the world.

Here we take a look back in the Reporter Series archive at photos showing fundraising activities in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen over the years.

BBC One will be broadcasting a three-hour Comic Relief fundraising programme tonight (Friday) at 7pm featuring a host of TV stars and comedians.

1 . Red Nose Day Pupils at St. Peter's Junior School, Birstall, got into the swing of Red Nose Day in 2005. Pictured left to right are, front row, Kieran Cockroft (9), Robyn Haynes (5) and Corey Hall (10) and, back row, Rebecca Watson (11) Photo: Keith Lawson

2 . Red Nose Day Lindsey Blanchflower (left) and Carol Wigglesworth with little ones (left to right) James Haigh, Thomas Heald, Daniel Ford and Leah Eddon having some fun on Red Nose Day at Asquith Nursery in 2005 Photo: Keith Lawson

3 . Red Nose Day Ellie Batty, Jodie Ramsden and Billy Wells helped raise funds for Red Nose Day in the afternoon nursery class at Battyeford School in 2005 Photo: John Chambers