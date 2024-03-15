Comic Relief at Sainsbury's Dewsbury in 2009. Pictured is Tim Morris in the bath of beansComic Relief at Sainsbury's Dewsbury in 2009. Pictured is Tim Morris in the bath of beans
Comic Relief at Sainsbury's Dewsbury in 2009. Pictured is Tim Morris in the bath of beans

Red Nose Day: 17 photos of fundraising over the years in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen in aid of Comic Relief

Schools, offices and workplaces around the country are taking part in fundraising activities today (Friday) to support Comic Relief.
By Dominic Brown
Published 15th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT

Red Nose Day traditionally sees people being encouraged to “do something funny for money” in aid of the charity appeal, which supports good causes in the UK and around the world.

Here we take a look back in the Reporter Series archive at photos showing fundraising activities in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen over the years.

BBC One will be broadcasting a three-hour Comic Relief fundraising programme tonight (Friday) at 7pm featuring a host of TV stars and comedians.

For more information and how to donate to this year’s appeal, visit https://www.comicrelief.com/rednoseday/

Pupils at St. Peter's Junior School, Birstall, got into the swing of Red Nose Day in 2005. Pictured left to right are, front row, Kieran Cockroft (9), Robyn Haynes (5) and Corey Hall (10) and, back row, Rebecca Watson (11)

1. Red Nose Day

Pupils at St. Peter's Junior School, Birstall, got into the swing of Red Nose Day in 2005. Pictured left to right are, front row, Kieran Cockroft (9), Robyn Haynes (5) and Corey Hall (10) and, back row, Rebecca Watson (11) Photo: Keith Lawson

Photo Sales
Lindsey Blanchflower (left) and Carol Wigglesworth with little ones (left to right) James Haigh, Thomas Heald, Daniel Ford and Leah Eddon having some fun on Red Nose Day at Asquith Nursery in 2005

2. Red Nose Day

Lindsey Blanchflower (left) and Carol Wigglesworth with little ones (left to right) James Haigh, Thomas Heald, Daniel Ford and Leah Eddon having some fun on Red Nose Day at Asquith Nursery in 2005 Photo: Keith Lawson

Photo Sales
Ellie Batty, Jodie Ramsden and Billy Wells helped raise funds for Red Nose Day in the afternoon nursery class at Battyeford School in 2005

3. Red Nose Day

Ellie Batty, Jodie Ramsden and Billy Wells helped raise funds for Red Nose Day in the afternoon nursery class at Battyeford School in 2005 Photo: John Chambers

Photo Sales
Susan Heeley, who was leaving her post as cook at Hanging Heaton School after thirteen years, with pupils at the school who performed to mark Red Nose Day in 2005

4. Red Nose Day

Susan Heeley, who was leaving her post as cook at Hanging Heaton School after thirteen years, with pupils at the school who performed to mark Red Nose Day in 2005 Photo: John Chambers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:DewsburyBatleySchoolsBBC One