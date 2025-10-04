Reclaim The Night events to take place in West Yorkshire to demand safer streets for women and girls

Last year's event in Huddersfield

Five ‘Reclaim the Night’ events will be held across West Yorkshire on Sunday, October 26.

As the nights get darker, people across the region are being invited to come together to demand a safer environment.

In Kirklees, there will be family friendly activities and stalls with support services and information. The event will end with a walk around Greenhead Park in Huddersfield.

This show of collective action follows the success of last year’s event in Huddersfield, which saw hundreds call for change and stand in solidarity against violence against women and girls.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said: “It’s unacceptable that women and girls feel they must change their behaviour or stay indoors when the nights draw in.

“Last year, hundreds of us stood together to say, ‘enough is enough’ and demand better for women across West Yorkshire.

“This year, we’re holding events in each district on the same day, and I encourage everyone to join us, as we Reclaim the Night and make our region a safer, fairer place for all.”