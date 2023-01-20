Travel agents across Wakefield, Calderdale and Kirklees say holiday makers are flocking into branches to snap up deals for the summer and the rest of the year with a variety of short haul and long haul hotspots top of the wish-lists.

With destinations ranging from Thailand to Lapland, a wide variety of holiday options are being taken by people aching for a break from the UK.

According to Samantha Harvey, Managing director of One World Travel, Wakefield, there are certain locations that have seen a large increase since last year, including Greece and the Greek islands but there were plenty of inquiries for breaks further afield, such as the Far East and America, too.

Ready to help with your holiday plans. From the left, manager Katie Butler, Kathleen Sutton and Leanne Swithenbank at Total Travel, Heckmondwike.

"We have experienced a very robust post Christmas sale so far, with a wide variation of holidays from long haul to cruises to family holidays in the summer,” she said.

“Thailand and Bali are increasing in popularity again after the pandemic however USA has earned a spot as the top long haul destination.

“We have seen an upward trend on Greek Islands, bringing them up to the same level as Spain. I think we will continue to see an uptrend in all destinations as people have the ability to travel without COVID restrictions.”

Barrhead Travel, which has a branch at Woolshops, Halifax, said sunshine destinations like Tenerife and Majorca were “taking the lead”, and staff reported that bookings across the first few days of January far exceeding the bookings for 2019

Tenerife is an ever popular holiday destination, with this year being no exception as Brits look to holiday in warmer climates. Picture: Getty Images

Jacqueline Dobson, of Barrhead Travel, said: “When the festive period draws to an end, many of us start thinking about locking in our holidays for the year ahead.

" It’s one of the best times of year to book – not only because many operators, hotels and airlines have fantastic January sales on, but having a holiday to look forward to later in the year is always welcome.

“This weekend in particular, ‘Sunshine Saturday,’ is usually the busiest booking weekend and we’re very excited to be showcasing incredible deals, savings, added value and low deposits for our customers currently planning their annual holiday calendar.

“We’re seeing signs that people will continue to prioritise holidays this year. Longer durations and more upgrades are a common theme at the moment, while multi-generational breaks continue to make up a notable portion of our bookings. Spending time with loved ones is a priority and getting the family together for a holiday is a great way to make cherished memories together.

Other countries, such as tropical Indonesian island Bali, have become popular with those looking for a break, as many families and holiday makers look to try somewhere different

"The desire to book with a travel agent increased during 2022 and that trend is set to grow this year.”

With the cost of living currently affecting millions, Jacqueline also offered some advice for families wanting a getaway this year, saying that it’s best to “travel off the beaten track” and to “think about your departure airports”.

"Our agents keep track of national school holiday dates to help flag money-saving options. Families travelling to different airports than usual can sometimes significantly reduce costs”

"Visiting major tourist hubs or the busiest resorts can often hold a higher price tag than lesser-known destinations. Considering destinations away from the traditional tourist trail can also provide rich experiences and contributes to micro-tourism economies where you can immerse yourself in local culture”

Turkey is one of many destinations that is increasingly popular with West Yorkshire holiday makers

Roger Benn, owner of Benchmark Travel based in Mytholmroyd, added: "2023 has got off to a tremendous start for us as we celebrate our 20th anniversary of being in the travel business.

"We've been booking all the regular summer haunts of the Canaries, Spain, Portugal, Italy and Croatia but we've also seen a lot of interest in the Far East, with Vietnam & Cambodia and Japan particularly popular, Canada & the USA, Australia & New Zealand.”

Cruise prices are cheaper than ever which in turn is attracting many first timers, with river cruises being particularly popular, he added.

“In addition people want to try new destinations. We do our own specialist tours as well as selling those of all the normal operators and have decided for 2023 to develop Georgia & Armenia as short break destinations in a way that nobody else does. The world truly is a smaller place nowadays and we try and cater those who want something different as well as those who just want to return each year to somewhere they know.”

Katie Butler, of Total Travel in Heckmondwike, echoed what other local travel agents have been saying with regards to a large amount of people booking their holidays early.

She said January had started off really, really busy and of course everyone was now thinking of their summer holiday.

Roger Benn, head of Benchmark Travel, Mytholmroyd, has been one of many local travel agents reporting a boom in business as customers plan escapes for 2023

“Turkey is really popular, as is Spain for summer” she said, explaining that “we are also finding that a lot of people are booking extra special holidays, we have been really busy with Lapland bookings for next December and December 2024 as it gives time to save, also families are getting together on big group holidays, especially if they have not been away together for a number of years.”

"I would say a real mix, normally our late deal market starts April/May but we are finding that late deals have been consistent since last April.”

Samantha Harvey, manager of One World Travel in Wakefield, has said that "Thailand and Bali are increasing in popularity again after the pandemic however USA has earned a spot as the top long haul destination"

Lapland has one of been the more surprising holiday destinations selected by residents, although most are choosing a warm summer holiday