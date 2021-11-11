Reader offer: Free small hot drink at Massarella's at The Mill, Batley

Staff at Massarella's Restaurant at The Mill, Batley

The Reporter Series has teamed up with The Mill – the UK’s largest retail mill with four huge floors of fashion, furniture, homewares and gifts - to offer a free treat to all readers who present the vouchers printed in the paper at the participating outlets.

This week’s offer is a free small hot drink at Massarella’s Restaurant, which is situated on the third floor.

Massarella’s provides the perfect place to quench your thirst or satisfy your appetite while out shopping.

Why not pop into the cafe for a bite, a long cool drink or a warming coffee?

The extensive menu offers a wide range of delicious food. This ranges from freshly-made paninis and fresh cut sandwiches to home-baked jam and cream scones and mouth-watering cakes and pastries.

To claim your free small hot drink, simply present the voucher printed on page 13 of this week's edition (Thursday, November 11, which is on sale now) when placing your order - and enjoy!

The voucher is valid until Thursday, November 25.