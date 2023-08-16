Ray’s Day, which is taking place on Sunday, August 27 at Wilton Park on Bradford Road, is in honour of Ray Matthew, who was born sleeping on July 6, 2020. He was also born premature at just 26 weeks and five days.

On February 27, 2021, Ray’s younger sister, Sienna-Ray, was born 25 weeks premature and was provided with care at Leeds General Infirmary and Bradford Royal Infirmary, before making a recovery, with funds raised from the day going to the neonatal departments at both hospitals.

The charity 4Louis, which supports families through miscarriage, stillbirth and child loss, and Calderdale Baby Bereavement - services which helped Ray’s mum, Saffron Mortimer, when he was born sleeping - are also set to benefit from the fun day, which is now into its third year.

Ray's Day fundraiser is at Wilton Park, Batley, on Sunday, August 27. From the left, Jason Hawkins, chairman of Friends of Wilton Park, Marley Watson-Drummond, one, Sienna Watson-Drummond, two, and mum Saphron Mortimer.

Saffron said: “It’s about bringing people together and creating awareness for babies born sleeping and prematurely. It’s quite a taboo subject, where some people don’t like talking about it.

“When I did go through it, I never knew this was a thing. Unfortunately, and you don’t want anyone to ever go through, the reality is someone is going to, but you are not alone. There are other people who have been through it and other people who can help you and can talk to you.

“We are just wanting to give back to the charities who have really helped us. 4Louis do memory boxes and we got one when Ray was born sleeping. It really does help families who are going through bereavement and loss.

“We also really appreciated everything Calderdale Baby Bereavement did for us when we were there. They help people who have lost babies in the hospital.

“The BRI Neonatal offered a lot of care and support when our daughter was born 25-week premature and the LGI was great too. They offered a lot of care and support and it’s really good to give back to them.”

The previous two Ray’s Day events have taken place at the Shears Inn in Liversedge. But this year’s event on Sunday, August 27, from 11am to 7pm, is set to be bigger and better at Wilton Park.

The special day, is being sponsored by CPM Entertainers, includes live music, a DJ, a saxophonist, performances from dance schools, gyms and cheerleading groups, cars, a bouncy castle, stalls, bars and food, as well as an appearance from Transformer character Bumblebee.