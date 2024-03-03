Ravensthorpe in Bloom's planting plan springs into life with project around the Greenwood Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the help of Transformers North, the Bloom group has been able to secure funding from Kirklees Council's “Listening to Ravensthorpe” project and aims to refresh the beds at the Greenwood Centre and develop the pocket park at the top of John Street.

George Spencer, treasurer of Ravensthorpe in Bloom, said: "We also need to refresh the large cube planters on the main road, which were planted up by children from Ravensthorpe Junior School, Diamond Wood Academy and a girls group based at Ravensthorpe Community Centre.

"It's exciting and cheering to be able to look towards planting stuff, after months of litter-picking.

Mike Sims, co-ordinator of Transformers North, at work at the Greenwood Centre in Ravensthorpe

"We want to make Ravensthorpe a more pleasant, colourful place - and we could do with a lot more volunteers."

The group works alongside the Stronger Together Foundation and Ravensthorpe Residents Action Group, who have long been involved in improving the natural environment in specific areas.

Ravensthorpe in Bloom is holding its third annual general meeting on Tuesday, March 12 at 1pm at the Greenwood Centre.

George added: “Everyone is welcome to come along, find out what we are doing and say what they would like to see happening in Ravensthorpe.”