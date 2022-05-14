Ravensthorpe in Bloom team continue their blitz on litter at clean-up event

The group started from the Greenwood Centre and worked their way towards Huddersfield Road.

Safer Kirklees helped with the litter picking and reporting of fly-tipping, and the council provided the team with litter pickers, refuse bags and a large skip.

Luqman Khan Waseem, a 12-year-old pupil from Castle Hall Academy who has recently moved to the area, took part in the clean-up. He wanted to make his school and area proud by promoting Ravensthorpe in Bloom.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ravensthorpe in Bloom volunteers carrying out a clean-up

Luqman said: "We all have a responsibility to our area and environment. By being mindful of littering we can take small steps to make big differences."

Waseem Saleem, of Ravensthorpe in Bloom, said: "A great turnout shows how much the local residents want to see improvements in the area.

"We need to tackle littering, fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour. The group collected three bin bags full of liquor bottles.

"Ravensthorpe in Bloom is gradually growing and the local community is taking note of our dedication towards the area.

Luqman Khan Waseem, a 12-year-old pupil from Castle Hall Academy, took part in the Ravensthorpe in Bloom clean-up

"We had people of all ages and backgrounds, which was excellent. A group with great diversity and which respect equality and diversity.

"Thanks to all that took part - your help and support is much appreciated.