“With more people joining and taking action against litter we can see a brighter future in front of us all.

The clean up of Ravensthorpe started at 11am, with volunteers working their way from the Greenwood Centre in Dewsbury to Calder Road, Netherfield Road, Huddersfield Road and Clarkson Street.

Following the clean up on Monday, May 8, a spokesperson said: “The team's determination was in full swing and we didn't let the weather dampen our spirits. It rained and it poured but the team moved forward in triumph.

“Kirklees Council helped with providing us litter pickers, refuse bags and large skips, which were placed in different parts of Ravensthorpe.

The Raventhorpe in Bloom Coronation clean-up was held on Monday, May 8.

“Ravensthorpe in Bloom had full support from Mirfield in Bloom, Stronger Together Foundation and Ravensthorpe Action Group.

“We had people of all ages and backgrounds which was excellent. The area is full of diversity and we all had a common goal, to keep our area clean.”

The clean up started at 11am with people turning out in their droves to ‘do their bit’. The Mayor of Kirklees, Masood Ahmed even joined in, saying he was “proud” of both the turnout and of the good work Raventhorpe in Bloom had done in a short time.

Children from the local schools also came forward to help and support the clean up.

The Coronation clean-up was attended by the Mayor of Kirklees, Masood Ahmed and local school children.

Luqman Khan, 13, a student from Castle Hall Academy in Mirfield often takes time out to support his area and school, he said: "It's been a year doing local clean up and you can see what difference a motivated group of individuals can achieve when we come together.

"we need more young people to join and make the area proud".

The day then ended with tea and biscuits, which were provided for all the participants at Dewsbury Community Centre.

Father George of St Saviours Church in Batley and treasurer of RIB, was ‘proud’ of the community and its diversity. He said "we can only go from strength to strength.

“With more people joining and taking action against litter we can see a brighter future in front of us all.

