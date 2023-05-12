On Wednesday, May 10, staff regaled the centre with traditional Eid al Fitr decorations and union jacks.

The celebration included a talk given by Father George Spencer of St Saviour's Church, Ravensthorpe, on the significance of the Coronation and its historical origins.

The event also included a talk by Aysha from the centre about Eid and its traditions.

Around 50 people gathered at Ravensthorpe Community Centre for the double celebration.

Around 50 people then sat down to eat goodies provided by all sectors of the community.

The Hope Cafe meet every Wednesday at the Ravensthorpe Community Centre on Garden Street from 10am until noon when there is a free lunch provided.

The cafe offers activities - such as yoga - and the chance to meet new people and chat.