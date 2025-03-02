Ramadhan: Muslim families in Dewsbury, Batley and the Spen Valley begin fasting during holy month

Families across Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley, Heckmondwike and the Spen Valley have begun this year's four weeks of Ramadhan fasting.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The holy month known as Ramadhan started on Friday evening (February 28) at dusk. Muslim faith communities across the globe, and in other parts of Europe and Britain, as well as those living in our Kirklees region, will not be eating any food during daylight hours for the next four weeks.

Those taking part in this year's Ramadhan fasting are getting up from their beds at “Subha-Sadiq” or early dawn to have a light “Sehri” meal, along with a cup of hot tea, and plenty of water, before they begin the actual day's fasting (early dawn or “Subha-Sadiq” is a time when a very thin strip of light begins to appear across the horizon). This year's time to wake up will be around 4am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Muslims who are fasting during Ramadhan abstain from food and water until sunset. Everyone in the household will then gather together at dusk - around 6pm - to begin eating again for the first time after nearly 13 hours.

Children at the Kanzul-Iman Jamia Mosque in Heckmondwike holding a tray of Arabic dates, fresh flowers and plums in preparation for the holy month

This “opening” of the fast is known as “Iftari”. It has always been a traditional part of Muslim culture for over a thousand years to make sure the long day's fasting is opened with sweet nutritional dates.

An evening meal is then served to everyone beginning with “starter” dishes of samosas and kebabs, along with fresh fruit. Other mouth-watering South-Asian cuisine such as Biryani rice, and curry with chapattis, are also on the menu. The evening “Iftari” meal usually ends with a tasty dessert.

Fasting in Islam is also seen as a form of worship - where the faithful go without food and water just to please the Lord. According to Judeo-Christian scriptures, as well as Islamic teachings, fasting was done by all the Biblical prophets to show their love and devotion to God.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Certain groups of individuals do not have to fast during the month of Ramadhan. These are children under the age of puberty, pregnant mothers, those who are travelling over a distance of 57 miles, the mentally ill, anyone with a long-term illness, and women going through their periodical cycles.

Children at the Kanzul-Iman Jamia Mosque, on Albion Street in Heckmondwike, were already feeling excited last weekend as they looked forward to the start of Ramadhan.

The Albion Street place of worship organised a graduation ceremony on Saturday - in preparation for the holy month - where certificates were presented to a group of mature students who had finished studying various Islamic courses.

Speaking to the Reporter Series, Head Imam at the Kanzul-Iman Jamia Mosque, Mufti Allama-Moalana Shamsul Huda Khan Misbahi, said: “Ramadhan is a month of fasting and a month of intense worship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a time when the Lord showers mercy on everyone. It's also a time for Muslims to spread a sense of love and companionship towards friends and neighbours.”

There are five pillars or main beliefs in Islam. The first pillar is to believe in the one Lord God - and to accept Mohammad as the Lord's final prophet.

The second pillar is praying five times a day, while the third pillar covers rules for working Muslims to make a contribution from their earnings towards charitable activities.

Fasting in Ramadhan is seen as the fourth pillar. The final fifth pillar is to go on the sacred “Hajj” pilgrimage to those exact holy sites in Saudi Arabia where prophet Mohammad himself actually walked over and worshipped during his own lifetime.