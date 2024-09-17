The community of Roberttown was brought together on Saturday for a family fun day to raise money for The Kirkwood.

Now into its fourth year, the Bobtown Family Get Together was set up by Elaine Holroyd in 2021 as part of The Big Kirkwood Get Together, having been diagnosed with stage 4 incurable cancer in 2019.
This year’s event included a bouncy castle, raffle, tombola, arts and crafts, cake stalls, an ice cream van and some bottle stalls, as well as a few guest appearances from the world of film and TV – including characters from Star Wars.
There was also the judging of a Pet Art competition, where four children in four different age groups - Fern (0-4), Archie (5-8), Arya (9-11) and Alysa (12-15), won prizes for drawings of their pets.
A post on the Bobtown Family Get Together said: “Thanks to everyone who came along to the fourth annual Bobtown Family Get Together.
“There were lots of stalls and a few surprise visitors.”
The Kirkwood is a charity which helps to improve the quality of life for local people.
Check out these great 11 photos from the 2024 Bobtown Family Get Together.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.