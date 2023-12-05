An Ossett schoolboy and his family hosted a special fundraising event at the weekend, raising more than £1,200 for the charity Tourettes Action.

Karim with his biggest supporters, mum, dad, grandma and grandad.

Karim Laayat, 11, was diagnosed with Tourettes Syndrome last year and alongside his family hosted their ‘Tea for Tourettes’ event at The Leggers Inn, Dewsbury.

Alongside enjoying a cup of tea and a chat, supporters were also treated to a variety of baked treats, with a raffle and loom band sales further boosting the fundraising pot.

Karim’s mum, Kelly Grint-Laayat, said: “We are so proud of Karim’s bravery and courage which he shows every single day living with Tourettes Syndrome.

“So many people just associate TS with vocal outbursts, but it is so much more than that – Karim’s tics have a huge impact on his everyday life both on a physical and mental standpoint, and his fundraiser has not only helped to raise money for a great cause, but also raise awareness of the condition too.

“I really am raising my hero and he inspires me and so many people around him without even noticing.”

Karim also recorded a short film for attendees, detailing his journey with Tourettes to again further raise awareness of the variety of conditions associated with this syndrome.

Tourette Syndrome is a neurological condition, the key features of which are tics, involuntary and uncontrollable sounds and movements. Tourettes Action say it’s a complex condition and a large number of people will also experience co-occurring features and conditions.